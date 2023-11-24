Hamas releases 25 Israeli, Thai hostages held in Gaza, as truce takes hold

‘Life has changed dramatically’

“This is very important... because we don’t know what they know. Many have family members who are not alive anymore. There are children with parents that were murdered, siblings who were also murdered,” said Mr Agmon, the adviser to Mr Netanyahu.

The released hostages would then be flown to five major hospitals and medical facilities around Israel, where they would be physically reunited with their loved ones.

Experts said it was crucial that they be slowly and gently reintroduced to reality.

“The biggest risk is to usher them into their previous life without doing it slowly and gently because it’s overwhelming and some of them will shut down completely,” Dr Rony Berger, a senior clinical psychologist and expert on coping with the trauma of a terror attack or major disaster.

The first thing was to protect them from “the carnival” of their homecoming, he said.

“They were probably isolated so bringing them into all this stimulation is very hard,” he said, explaining they would be taken to a “secluded place with very few family members”.

“Life has changed dramatically. It will take time for them to reconnect to their life before,” he said, adding that many would also learn that one or both parents had been killed, or other close relatives.

“Obviously you don’t tell a three-year-old in the same way (as an older child) but they may ask and you have to tell them something. And if he’s six years old, you have to tell him. So mourning will be part of that,” he said.

Fighting raged on in the hours leading up to the truce, with officials inside Gaza saying a hospital was among the targets bombed.

The Indonesian Hospital was reeling under relentless bombing, operating without light and filled with bedridden old people and children too weak to be moved, Gaza health officials said.

Al-Jazeera quoted Director Mounir El Barsh of the Gaza Health Ministry as saying a patient – a wounded woman – was killed, and three others injured.

With the truce holding on so far, aid is again flowing to Gaza.

Hamas-affiliated Shehab news agency reported that fuel trucks were entering the Rafah crossing once the truce was under way.

By mid-morning, 60 trucks carrying aid had crossed from Egypt at the Rafah border point.

Two of the first trucks to enter sported banners that said: “Together for Humanity.” Another said: “For our brothers in Gaza.”

Egypt said 130,000 litres of diesel and four trucks of gas will be delivered daily to Gaza when the truce starts, and that 200 trucks of aid will enter Gaza daily. AFP, REUTERS