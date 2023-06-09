Biden’s big Pride party postponed due to wildfire smoke

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden’s White House Pride Month celebration, expected to be the largest in history, will be postponed from Thursday evening until Saturday, officials said, as Washington is enveloped in a cloud of smoke from Canadian wildfires.

“Today’s Pride event on the White House South Lawn will be postponed until Saturday based on the projected air quality in the region,” the White House said in a statement.

The party, which is expected to include thousands of guests on the White House’s South Lawn, is a deliberate contrast to a cascade of Republican legislation and other attacks targeting LGBTQ+ people, Biden officials have said.

Forest fires continued to burn across Canada on Thursday as the country endured its worst-ever start to wildfire season, sending a smoky haze billowing across US cities and grounding flights.

Mr Biden, a Democrat, planned an evening celebration of LGBTQ+ families featuring singer Betty Who and Baltimore DJ Queen HD.

He was also expected to announce new measures on Thursday to help schools and LGBTQ kids navigate book bans, community centres fight threats, and transgender youth access better care, domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden said.

It was not immediately clear whether those announcements would be postponed as well.

“This year, we’re seeing a disturbing surge in violent threats against LGBTQ community organisations,” Ms Tanden told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday evening.

“In too many parts of our country, LGBTQ Americans are being targeted for who they are, and that, simply put, is discrimination.”

Republican bans

Republican-led states have signed a flurry of Bills targeting transgender youth. Some states have banned teachers of younger children from discussing gender or sexuality and conservative lawmakers have proposed or passed laws restricting drag performances.

In April, the White House warned that Bills targeting LGBTQ kids and gender-affirming care for youth set a dangerous precedent.

The White House will announce a new coordinator in the Department of Education Office of Civil Rights to train schools on how to navigate book bans, the impact they have on LGBTQ kids and how they violate civil rights laws, Ms Tanden said.