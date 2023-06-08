New York City could be in for a smoky summer as Canada’s wildfires rage

NEW YORK – This week is just the beginning of what could be a long, smoke-filled summer in North America – and the start of a new seasonal pattern made possible by climate change.

The flames that have scorched Canada for weeks, driving thousands from their homes in regions along both coasts, have pumped plumes of caustic smoke south across some of the most densely populated areas of the United States.

Many of the 436 wildfires raging right now, according to the latest numbers from Canada’s Wildland Fire Information System, ignited either before or in the very earliest days of what is normally a busy season for Canadian fires.

June is often the worst month, said Dr Brendan Rogers, a scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Centre in Massachusetts who studies boreal forest fires. Canada is seeing snow that melts out faster in the spring, he said, allowing for an earlier start to the burning season.

But an early start does not mean a swifter end.

Natural Resources Canada’s outlook calls for “well above-average” risk of outbreaks from British Columbia to the Ontario-Quebec border throughout June, and an above-average risk in most of the North-west Territories, the remainder of Quebec, a large part of Labrador and the Maritime Provinces.

Most of Canada remains at above-average risk through August. If the forecast bears out, the country will not begin to see much relief until September and even then large parts of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will have a well above-average risk.

It’s just too warm

“Why is this happening? May was a record warm month across Canada,” said Dr Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California Los Angeles. “There are links between record warmth and climate change.”

In all, 2,305 fires have consumed about four million hectares across Canada, making it the worst fire season in the country’s history, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The resulting thick plumes of smoke pouring south into the US North-east has created some of the worst concentrations of air pollution in the region since 1999, according to AccuWeather. Air quality alerts in the US stretched as far west as Indiana and Michigan and as far south as South Carolina.

Parts of at least 15 US states have been affected so far.

Tuesday was the third-worst day of wildfire pollution in US history, according to Stanford University’s Environmental Change and Human Outcomes Lab.

New York City on Wednesday afternoon suffered under the worst air quality of any major city on Earth. Mayor Eric Adams urged residents to limit outdoor activities, and schools declared they were keeping children inside as more Canadian smoke swirled south through the day.

Across the Hudson in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy called the sooty skies “evidence of the intensifying climate crisis”.