Gay couples in India ask Supreme Court to legalise same-sex marriage

NEW DELHI - Four gay couples have asked India’s Supreme Court to recognise same-sex marriages.

It sets the stage for a legal face-off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

That’s because it has in the past refused to legalise such marriages.

In a historic verdict in 2018, India’s top court decriminalised homosexuality by scrapping a colonial-era ban on gay sex.

Despite the 2018 ruling, members of India’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community complain about a lack of acceptance and discrimination against gay people in Indian society.

LGBT activists say that while 2018 ruling affirmed their constitutional rights, they are still deprived of legal backing for same-sex marriages, a basic right enjoyed by heterosexual married couples.

In three Supreme Court filings seen by Reuters, the couples say that without legal recognition of being married, they are denied rights such as those linked to medical consent, pensions, adoption or even simpler things like club memberships for couples.

Lawyers and a court listing confirmed a fourth petition along similar lines was also admitted by the court.

“We can’t do so many things in the process of living together and building a life together,” said one of the litigants, businessman Uday Raj Anand, who wants to marry his partner Parth Mehrotra, chief editor of India’s Juggernaut Books.

Another couple, Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, say in their submission that they held a two-day commitment ceremony last year like any other “Big Fat Indian wedding”.

But once the euphoria faded, they realised they could not take health insurance as couples or nominate each other in life insurance policies.

“In truth, they have no rights at all,” the filing states.

The four gay couples want a Supreme Court ruling that modifies or interprets laws in a way that allows same-gender marriages, the court filings show.

It is a sensitive subject in the socially conservative country of 1.4 billion people, where speaking openly about homosexuality is taboo for many.