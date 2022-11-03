Biden asks voters to spurn Trump’s ‘big lie’, says democracy on the line

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden asked American voters on Wednesday night to consider the future of democracy when they vote in next week’s midterm elections, urging them to reject his predecessor’s “big lie” that is fuelling political extremism and violence.

In a televised address from Washington’s Union Station, just blocks from where a mob stormed the Capitol to disrupt his own ascension to the White House, Mr Biden hoped to put the democracy question front and centre for the final days of debate before voters complete their choices on Tuesday for Congress and numerous state offices.

“As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America, for governor, Congress, attorney-general, secretary of state, who won’t commit, they will not commit to accepting the results of the elections that they’re running in,” he said, flanked by a series of flags in the capital’s train station.

“That’s the path to chaos in America. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlawful. And it is un-American,” he added.

Mr Biden also drew a line from Mr Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 vote and the attack on the Capitol to the violent attack that hospitalised Mr Paul Pelosi, the husband of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mr Biden said Paul Pelosi’s attacker used “a hammer to smash Paul’s skull”.

“It’s hard to even say, after the assailant entered the home asking, ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?’ Those are the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the United States Capitol on Jan 6,” he said.

“It was an enraged mob that had been whipped up into a frenzy by a president repeating over and over again the big lie that the election of 2020 had been stolen. It’s a lie that fueled the dangerous rise in political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years,” he added.

Mr Biden spoke six days before the Nov 8 midterms. Polls showed voters were poised to hand control of one or both chambers of Congress to Republicans.

That result would set up a pugnacious back-half to Mr Biden’s first term, defined by congressional gridlock and investigations of his administration or even impeachment proceedings.

Mr Biden has repeatedly made the case ahead of the elections that democracy in the US is under threat from far-right extremism and followers of former president Donald Trump.

He said Mr Trump “abused his power and put the loyalty to himself before the loyalty to the Constitution”.

He cast the midterm elections as a “struggle for democracy, a struggle for decency and dignity, a struggle for prosperity and progress”.

“We don’t settle our differences in America with a riot or a mob or a bullet or a hammer, we settle them peaceably,” he said.