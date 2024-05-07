'Today I saw death': Tales of horror as floods hit Brazil

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - In all her 74 years Lorena Martins had never seen anything so horrible: a torrent of foul, rust-coloured flood water engulfing her modest home in Brazil, taking away everything but her family.

With help from her son-in-law, Mrs Martins steps out of a boat manned by firefighters who managed to persuade them to abandon their home in a poor district of the city of Porto Alegre, which has been devastated by days of flooding.

The latest in a string of weather catastrophes to hit the South American giant has left dozens of people dead or missing and forced nearly 130,000 from their homes in the capital of southern Rio Grande do Sul state.

The boat carrying Mrs Martins arrives at a flooded intersection that has become a makeshift pier for rescue operations.

Motorboats, jet skis and row boats come and go constantly as crews try to persuade people who refuse to leave their flooded homes.

A military police officer from neighbouring Santa Catarina state, Mr Dionis Bellettini, has shown up as a volunteer, eager to help in this improvised rescue armada.

Some people are refusing to leave their homes for fear of seeing them looted, said Mr Bellettini, who wears a life jacket and civilian clothes despite his military status.

“We cannot force them to leave. It is optional,” he tells AFP as three men behind him try to repair a motorboat needed for the many rescue trips that await them. A four-wheel-drive vehicle towing yet another boat pulls up to join the operation.

‘It is so sad’

These volunteers are urgently needed because the government cannot save all the people standing on their rooftops looking at streets turned into rivers in this booming 250-year-old city of 1.4 million people, which manages at once to be both modern and quaint.

Mrs Martins, her son-in-law Elisandro, his wife Carmen and their 14-year-old daughter Giovanna stand on the street corner fiddling with bags of food, like uncooked pasta. They look out sadly at all the water everywhere and comfort their two dogs.

The moment is almost peaceful compared to May 4, when they saw the reddish flood waters rise steadily in their home and they decided to stay put anyway.

“Today, I saw death,” said Mrs Martins, acknowledging that the flood water scared her.

“My little house is abandoned now. I am trying to stay calm,” she says, as her voice quivers and she can no longer speak. Mrs Martins looks positively exhausted.

“It is so sad,” she manages to say. “I think about the poorest people.”

The toll in the flood so far is 83 dead and 111 missing.