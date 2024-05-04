Hong Kong issues first red storm signal of year as roads flood

HONG KONG – Hong Kong issued its first red rainstorm warning of the year on May 4 as downpours caused flooding in areas of the territory, shutting roads and disrupting public transportation.

The Hong Kong Observatory raised the red signal around 9am local time, which signified downpours of more than 50mm had fallen and more rain was expected across the city.

Red is the second-highest storm risk level. The agency also issued landslip and thunderstorm warnings, and advised the public to “stay on high alert”.

Hundreds of vehicles were submerged in a flooded public car park in the New Territories area of Lohas Park, while roads were closed and bus services were suspended in parts of the nearby Tseung Kwan O area, according to the South China Morning Post.

About 140mm had fallen in the Saikung district, the easternmost part of the New Territories, between 740am and about 9am on May 4, the newspaper reported.

“Under the influence of an upper air disturbance, thundery showers continue to develop over the territory,” the Observatory said in a statement. “It is expected that severe rainstorms will continue to affect some areas in the eastern part of the territory”.

All school classes were suspended and hospital services were limited at some clinics in the Saikung district, officials said.

Inclement weather also disrupted sports events and air flights in Singapore on May 4 , as torrential rains sparked flash flood warnings, CNA reported.

Some flights at Changi Airport were delayed because of the downpour, while the second round of the LIV Golf tournament in Sentosa featuring Major winners Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka was suspended, the news agency said.

Earlier this week, at least 48 died after a deluge caused a highway to collapse in Meizhou, a city in China’s Guangdong province.

Thirty people were injured and 23 vehicles were found in a pit after the road caved in, China Central Television reported. BLOOMBERG