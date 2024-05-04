Muddy waters flood popular area near Malaysia’s Causeway checkpoint as heavy rains hit Johor

A torrential downpour set off flooding near the Sultan Iskandar Building immigration checkpoint in Johor Bahru in the early part of the day on May 4.

Netizens took to social media to share photos of the flood, where vehicles attempted to navigate through the muddy waters along Jalan Wong Ah Fook.

That stretch of road is home to malls like Johor Bahru City Square and Komtar JBCC, which are popular among holiday goers as they connect conveniently to the checkpoint via a sheltered link bridge.

It is also a popular area for commuters to book a Grab ride to travel out to other parts of Johor Bahru.

At 2.40pm, a photo shared on Johor Both Checkpoint Sharing Site Facebook group showed that the flood waters appeared to be receding.

One Telegram user commented in a JB-Singapore group chat: “No need to go to Oriental Kopi to drink Teh C liao. Just scoop it off the road.”

Oriental Kopi is a popular coffee chain in Malaysia.

The extreme weather was also affecting other parts of Johor, according to Malaysian media outlets.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued continuous heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings for eight districts in Johor until 6pm on May 5, reported The Star.

The districts are Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi, Kulai, Kluang, Pontian, Mersing and Segamat.

Residents living around Iskandar Puteri received a notice informing them that flooding occurred on Persiaran Medini 3, and the surrounding roads affected will be closed for safety reasons. The residents were encouraged to plan their trip using alternative routes, reported Sin Chew Daily.

A primary school in flood-prone Kota Tinggi was also affected by the rising waters. The principal of SJKC Pei Hwa told the Chinese daily that the water started accumulating at 10.30am and rose to 30cm high at the school’s low-lying gate, stadium and auditorium.

About 22 residents from two villages were evacuated to a temporary relief centre in Kota Tinggi after their areas were hit by floods, reported The Star.