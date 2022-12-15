Several hundred tourists stranded at Machu Picchu amid Peru protests

LIMA - Hundreds of foreign tourists were stranded on Wednesday in Peru’s renowned Machu Picchu region after train service was suspended due to violent protests following the ouster and arrest of ex-president Pedro Castillo.

A state of emergency was declared earlier on Wednesday as Mr Castillo’s supporters have taken to the streets and set up roadblocks countrywide in protests against new President Dina Boluarte.

The unrest has left seven people dead and 200 injured.

Officials said nearly 800 tourists of varying nationalities have been stranded since Tuesday.

They are stuck in the town at the base of the mountain where Machu Picchu, the most important attraction in Peruvian tourism and a Unesco World Heritage site, is located.

Israeli tourist Gale Dut was unable to return to Cusco to catch a flight out of the country.

“I’m with my kids. For me, it’s a problem,” Ms Dut told AFP.

One Belgian tourist, who identified himself as Walter, said it is “not clear” how he will be able to return home if he is not able to get back to Cusco in order to catch a flight to Lima.

The train service that connects the famed Incan temple with Cusco, the ancient empire’s capital city, is the only way to get to Machu Picchu, about 110km away.

Trains were suspended on Tuesday as Indigenous and agrarian organisations called for an indefinite strike as part of the protests that began on Monday in Cusco.

There were marches, attacks on public spaces and attempts to take over the city’s international airport.

The small town’s mayor Darwin Baca called for humanitarian help from the government, seeking helicopters to help evacuate tourists from the United States, Mexico and Spain.