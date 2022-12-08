New Peru president sworn in after predecessor Castillo ousted

LIMA - Peru’s Congress swore in a new president on Wednesday in a day of sweeping political drama that saw the former leader, Pedro Castillo, ousted in an impeachment trial hours after he attempted a last-ditch bid to stay in power by trying to dissolve Congress.

Ignoring Mr Castillo’s attempt to shut down the legislature by decree, lawmakers moved ahead with the previously planned impeachment trial, with 101 votes in favour of removing him, six against and 10 abstentions.

The result was announced with loud cheers, and the legislature called Vice-President Dina Boluarte to take office.

Ms Boluarte was sworn-in as president through 2026, making her the first woman to lead Peru.

She called for a political truce to overcome the crisis and said a new Cabinet inclusive of all political stripes would be formed.

She lambasted Mr Castillo’s move to dissolve Congress as an “attempted coup”.

Peru’s national police shared an image on Twitter of Mr Castillo sitting unrestrained at a police station after the vote to remove him and said that it had “intervened” to fulfill its duties. It referred to Mr Castillo as “ex-president”. It is unclear if he has been detained.

Mr Castillo earlier had said he would temporarily shut down Congress, launch a “government of exception” and called for new legislative elections.

That sparked resignations by key ministers from Mr Castillo’s government and allegations of a “coup” by opposition members and allies. The police and Armed Forces warned him that the route he had taken to try to dissolve Congress was unconstitutional.

Third time unlucky

Peru has gone through years of political turmoil, with multiple leaders accused of corruption, frequent impeachment attempts, and presidential terms cut short.

The latest legal battle began in October, when the prosecutor’s office filed a constitutional complaint against Mr Castillo for allegedly leading “a criminal organisation” to profit from state contracts and for obstructing investigations.

Congress summoned Mr Castillo last week to respond to accusations of “moral incapacity” to govern.

Mr Castillo has called the allegations “slander” by groups seeking “to take advantage and seize the power that the people took from them at the polls”.