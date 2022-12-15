Peru declares state of emergency as ousted leader remains in prison

LIMA - Peru declared a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, amid violent protests against the ouster of ex-president Pedro Castillo that have left seven people dead.

The announcement came as a judge ordered Castillo to remain in prison, on charges of rebellion and conspiracy for another 48 hours ahead of a release hearing.

Castillo’s arrest last week after he tried to dissolve congress and rule by decree has sparked days of nationwide protests that quickly escalated into violence.

Defence Minister Alberto Otarola announced the new 30-day state of emergency due to “acts of vandalism and violence, road blocks.”

He said the measure involved “the suspension of the freedom of movement and assembly” and could also include a night-time curfew.

The new president, Ms Dina Boluarte, again moved to ease tensions by calling for elections to be brought forward, this time to December 2023.

On Sunday, Ms Boluarte had already said she would seek to advance elections from 2026 to 2024 but that did not appease Castillo supporters demanding his release and elections now.

Last week, a judge ordered Castillo to be held for seven days, and he was meant to be released on Wednesday.

However, prosecutors filed a request late on Tuesday to hold him in pre-trial detention for 18 months.

Judge Juan Checkley on Wednesday postponed a hearing on the new request until Thursday after defence attorneys argued they had not received all documents from the public prosecutor.

He also ordered Castillo to remain in detention for another 48 hours.

Castillo, a leftist former school teacher, was in power for only 17 months in the South American nation that is prone to political instability and is now on its sixth president in six years.

His short period in office was marked by a power struggle with the opposition-dominated Congress, and six investigations into him and his family mainly for corruption.

‘Serious social convulsion’

Castillo was facing his third impeachment bid when, last Wednesday, he announced he was dissolving Congress and would rule by decree.

But lawmakers went ahead and voted to sack him and he was quickly arrested while trying to flee to the Mexican Embassy and seek asylum.