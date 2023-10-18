Seven civilians killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine, Kyiv says

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine - Russian attacks overnight and on Wednesday killed at least seven civilians in Ukraine and damaged the power grid in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Four civilians were killed in a morning missile strike on a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, and a 31-year-old woman was killed in an attack on the village of Obukhivka in the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, they said.

A man and a woman were also killed in an overnight attack on the southern region of Kherson, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Officials in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, said the local power grid was damaged in a Russian air strike and that outages were possible.

"The evil state continues to use terror and wage war on civilians. Russian terror must be defeated," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He also posted a photo of a five-storey building in Zaporizhzhia with a gaping hole in the middle, its entrance destroyed, windows smashed and debris scattered around it.

"Unfortunately, the number of people whose lives were stopped as a result of the overnight terrorist attack by the Russians has increased to four," Zaporizhzhia deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said.

"Two more bodies were found during search and rescue operations today."

A Moscow-installed official in part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Russia since soon after last year's invasion blamed the strikes on Ukrainian forces.

Moscow did not immediately comment. It denies deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed and had their homes destroyed in the nearly 20-month-old war.