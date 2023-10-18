Ukraine’s Zelensky confirms Kyiv has used US-provided ATACMS missiles for first time

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s armed forces had used US-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles for the first time.

“They have performed very accurately. ATACMS have proven themselves,” he said in an evening address posted on social media, without giving details of when or where they were used.

The United States had not previously said publicly that it had delivered the missile systems to Kyiv.

ATACMS have a maximum range of around 300 kilometres.

“Today, a special thanks to the United States,” Mr Zelensky said, in a video message.

“Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine said it had hit airfields in the Russian occupied south and east of the country overnight, claiming the “successful operation” had destroyed several helicopters.

In a mission dubbed “Operation Dragonfly”, Kyiv’s special forces said on social media they had attacked airfields in southern Berdyansk and eastern Luhansk.

Russian officials had claimed earlier on Tuesday that the US-supplied missiles had been used in the attack on Berdyansk.

A Moscow-backed official in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, said on Telegram that fragments of ATACMS missiles had been found at the site of the strike.

An influential Russian Telegram channel, Rybar, which has close ties with Moscow’s forces, also alleged ATACMS missiles were used in the attack.

Kyiv, which launched its counteroffensive against Russian forces this summer, has claimed to have carried out several operations in occupied territory.

Berdyansk fell to Russian forces early in their invasion last year. Luhansk has mostly been controlled by pro-Russia forces since 2014.