Record ocean temperatures trigger concern as El Nino looms

SINGAPORE - Ocean surface temperatures hit a record in April and remain at near-record levels, worrying some scientists who fear even warmer temperatures later in 2023 during a predicted switch to an El Nino event in the Pacific Ocean.

Global average ocean surface temperatures – measured between 60 degrees south latitude and 60 degrees north latitude – hit a record 21.1 deg C in early April, exceeding the 21 deg C record set in 2016, which was an El Nino year. It was also the highest since satellite records began.

The concern is that warmer oceans could trigger more extreme storms, speed up melting of ice caps and cause more severe marine heatwaves that trigger mass coral bleaching events.

The rapid return to warmer ocean temperatures – suppressed by the cooling effects of a three-year La Nina event – is also a reminder of the impact of climate change, which is heating up the oceans at a worrying pace.

“Large swathes of the world’s oceans are warm. Unusually warm. The heat this year is likely to break records,” said Professor Moninya Roughan, professor in oceanography at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney.

Writing in The Conversation on April 26, she explained that during La Nina, cooler water from deep in the ocean rises to the surface, acting a bit like an air-conditioner by cooling things down. El Nino is like turning the air-con off.

“When you run your air-conditioner, you’re masking the heat outside. It’s the same for our oceans. La Nina brought three years of cooler conditions, while global warming continued apace. Now we’re likely to see the heat roar back.”

It is the speed of the increase in warmth in recent weeks that has scientists both intrigued and concerned.

“This has got scientists scratching their heads,” Professor Mike Meredith of the British Antarctic Survey told The Guardian in late April. “The fact that it is warming as much as it has been is a real surprise, and very concerning. It could be a short-lived extreme high, or it could be the start of something much more serious.”

“Daily global ocean surface temperatures since April are indeed off the charts,” Dr Agus Santoso, from the UNSW Climate Change Research Centre, told The Straits Times.

“This could be driven by the global-scale warming or very intense warming at certain locations, or both, such as the warming off Peru which can eventually spread westward as part of an evolving El Nino,” he said, pointing to intense ocean warming off parts of South America.

Global average ocean surface temperatures have eased a bit to 20.9 deg C as at Tuesday, the latest data available, which is well above all other years in the past decade for this time of year. The data comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States.

While 0.1 deg C or 0.2 deg C might not sound a lot, it takes a lot more energy to heat up water than air. And as oceans cover about 70 per cent of the planet’s surface, that is a tremendous amount of heat that has been absorbed.