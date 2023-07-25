Europe, US heatwaves ‘virtually impossible’ without climate change: Research

PARIS - The blistering heat that has baked swathes of North America and Europe this month would have been “virtually impossible” without human-caused climate change, researchers said on Tuesday, as intense temperatures spark health alerts and stoke ferocious wildfires.

With tens of million people affected in the Northern Hemisphere and July on track to be the hottest month globally since records began, experts warn that worse is to come unless planet-heating emissions are reduced.

Severe heatwaves gripped southern Europe, parts of the US, Mexico and China in July, with temperatures above 45 deg C.

In a new rapid analysis of the scorching temperatures, scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group found that the heatwaves in parts of Europe and North America would have been almost impossible without climate change.

Temperatures in China were made 50 times more likely by global warming, they found.

“The role of climate change is absolutely overwhelming,” said climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial College London.

Intense temperatures have swept much of the south-west and southern United States – including in Phoenix, Arizona, which suffered a record-breaking three straight weeks of highs above 43 deg C.

Blazes on the Greek mainland and islands have caused tens of thousands to flee, sent tourists scrambling for evacuation flights and prompted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to say the country is “at war”.

In Beijing, the government urged the elderly to stay indoors and children to shorten outdoor playtime to reduce exposure to the heat and ground-level ozone pollution.

‘More extreme’

Scientists have already established that climate change – with about 1.2 deg C of global warming since the late 1800s – has made heatwaves in general hotter, longer and more frequent.

To trace how far the July heatwaves in the Northern Hemisphere departed from what would have been expected without that warming, Dr Otto and her WWA colleagues used weather data and computer model simulations to compare the climate as it is today with that of the past.

The researchers said they focused on periods when “the heat was most dangerous in each region”.

Dr Otto said that in the past it would have been “basically impossible” that such severe heatwaves would happen at the same time, and that people should no longer be surprised to see temperature records tumbling.