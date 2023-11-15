PM Lee calls for US to stay invested in Asia

SAN FRANCISCO – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday said he hoped America will continue to pursue deeper ties with Asia at a time when security concerns are trumping trade considerations.

“Today, amidst a more complex global environment, strategic and security concerns are increasingly overriding free trade and economic welfare considerations,” PM Lee said as he launched Enterprise Singapore’s (EnterpriseSG) San Francisco Overseas Centre.

“But we are hopeful that despite this trend, America will maintain and even strengthen its relationship with Asia and the rest of the world.

“Because countries, even big countries, still need to do business and trade with one another, not just for our collective prosperity, but also because trade is an important facet of international cooperation and peace,” he said.

PM Lee arrived in San Francisco on Monday for a six-day working visit to attend the annual leaders’ meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum hosted by the United States.

The new San Francisco office is EnterpriseSG’s 37th overseas centre and comes in response to Singapore companies’ growing appetite to enter the US market.

Its launch marks a step up in Singapore’s engagement on the West Coast, PM Lee said, as he noted that Singapore is the third-largest Asian investor in the US, while America is Singapore’s largest foreign investor.

The bilateral relationship has branched into new areas including climate change, cyber security, space, and critical and emerging technologies.

The regional dimension is also getting a boost with growing expectations from the incipient Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), the Biden administration’s 14-nation initiative yoking key economies including Singapore.

As a small and open economy, Singapore’s best course is to push ahead with doing business with the world, PM Lee noted.

“That is why Singapore continues to do our best to advance our cooperation – to encourage our companies to be present here in America, as well as to invite American companies to invest in Singapore,” he said.

The San Francisco Bay Area – which includes the tech mecca Silicon Valley – has been an important region for promising Singaporean start-ups to meet strategic partners and gain backing that can elevate them to the global stage, he noted.

“We enjoy a good level of cooperation today, but I am confident it can be even better,” he said.

California’s Lieutenant-Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Singapore’s US Ambassador Lui Tuck Yew, US Ambassador to Singapore Jonathan Kaplan and Mr Charles Freeman, senior vice-president for Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce, were also at the launch.