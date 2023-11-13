Will Apec meet the moment? PM Lee off to attend high-stakes summit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Amid stalling global growth, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will join fellow leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum this week to discuss ways to revive trade, shore up supply chains, and boost prospects for a sustainable and equitable future.

The annual meeting of the grouping’s 21 member economies will also feature several highly anticipated meetings on the sidelines, including one between United States President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as they try to find common ground amid heightening geopolitical rivalry between their countries.

In the course of his six-day working visit from Monday, PM Lee will hold bilateral meetings with other leaders converging for the summit in San Francisco, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The prime ministers of Australia, Japan and Malaysia, and the presidents of Indonesia, the Philippines and South Korea, are among the leaders attending the event.

In addition, PM Lee will meet California Governor Gavin Newsom, Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook and other prominent corporate chieftains.

PM Lee will also launch Enterprise Singapore’s San Francisco Overseas Centre, meant to support a growing number of Singapore companies seeking a footing in the world’s largest economy, which is exhibiting surprisingly strong growth.

Another highlight of PM Lee’s trip will be a meeting with Singaporeans residing in the San Francisco Bay Area.

He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, and senior officials from the PMO, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be Acting Prime Minister, the PMO statement said.

Apec members make up around 40 per cent of the world’s population, 50 per cent of global trade, and 60 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product.

The Nov 11 to 17 event kicked off with preparatory meetings between officials and ministers, before the finale – the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Thursday and Friday – during which a joint declaration is expected.

Here is a look at what to expect from the summit.

Will Biden and Xi break the ice?