Chicken rice, selfies and geopolitics: Silicon Valley Singaporeans enjoy an evening with PM Lee

SAN FRANCISCO – Care for chicken rice with a side of geopolitics? Singaporeans in Silicon Valley certainly did, when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited them for more than an hour on Tuesday evening.

“It’s a complicated world we live in,” said PM Lee in a short speech punctuated by applause and laughter from the 500-strong crowd.

“We need friends. America is one of our very old friends. We have a lot of business with them, we trade with them. Singaporeans travel here to work and to study. Americans come to Singapore in quite large numbers also.

“Through these interactions, we get to know one another. And, hopefully, we get to like one another and be able to cooperate with one another,” he said.

That works well for the most part even though Singapore and the United States are disparate in many ways, he added, speaking on the second day of his six-day working visit to San Francisco, where he is set to attend the Apec leaders’ annual summit.