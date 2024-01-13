Our bodies are responding differently to Covid-19; testing for it needs to catch up, immunologist says

WASHINGTON – With Covid-19 outbreaks being whipped up for a fifth year, testing has emerged as a source of frustration once again.

Whereas obtaining a test was often difficult in early 2020, now the abundance of cheaper rapid kits in grocery shops and home medicine cabinets has led to a new concern – they do not seem to work.

“When people tell me that their rapid antigen tests never turn positive, they’re usually talking to me because they’re frustrated,” says immunologist and epidemiologist Mr Michael Mina.

In fact, the tests work just as well as they did when they first came out.

What has changed is how our bodies are responding to the coronavirus, leading many people to test too early, says Mr Mina, chief science officer at digital health-care company eMed, which helped implement the US government’s Home Test to Treat programme a year ago.

In 2020, the loss of smell and taste, fatigue, and a dry cough heralded the start of Covid-19, usually a week after the virus entered the body.

“Those first symptoms came on after the virus was tearing you apart,” he said.

Immune school

Multiple vaccinations and natural infections since then have made most people “immunologically educated”, Mr Mina says. A growing wall of immunity has enabled the body to recognise Sars-CoV-2 faster and do a better job at suppressing it, even as the virus spawned dozens of new variants.

That means nasal congestion, fever, and other early signs of viral illness can develop within a day or two of infection during a “prodromal phase” that occurs before symptoms of the disease have fully developed, according to Mr Mina.

“That’s just our immune system saying, Hey, I’m starting to recognise something here,” he says.

The faster immune system response led some scientists to believe that the coronavirus’s incubation period has shortened over time.

But the virus’s growth kinetics have changed very little since 2020, Mr Mina says. “It still takes the same amount of time for the virus to go from, say, 10 particles to 10 million particles.”

In 2020, health authorities recommended waiting four or five days after a coronavirus exposure to get tested, reflecting when the amount of virus in the upper airway was nearing a peak and readily detectable.

But the onset of prodromal symptoms and the relative ease of home testing now mean people are screening for Covid-19 much sooner.