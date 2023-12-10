Mission possible? COP28 targets tripling of global renewable energy capacity

DUBAI - At the COP28 United Nations climate talks in Dubai, one of the key outcomes is likely to be a decision supporting a tripling of global renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Already, 123 nations have backed a voluntary pledge to do so, including Singapore and several other Asean nations. But by any measure, it is a huge challenge.

Global renewable energy capacity was 3,382 gigawatts (GW) in 2022. That needs to reach 11,174 GW in little more than six years and would cost an estimated US$10.4 trillion (S$14 trillion), according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena). And then it needs to keep going to reach a 91 per cent share of global power generation in 2050 from about 30 per cent in 2023.

And much of that investment needs to be channelled to poorer nations, says Irena, which so far has received only a fraction of global clean energy investments.

“I call it ‘mission impossible’, like the movie,” said Irena director-general Francesco La Camera. “But is it achieveable? Yes, it is,” he told The Straits Times at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates on Dec 9.

Achieving the target would have big payoffs. A key goal of tripling global renewable energy, which would mainly include wind and solar, would be cutting greenhouse gas emissions by displacing fossil fuel use. Burning coal, oil and gas is the main source of emissions driving climate change.

It would also help reduce air pollution and bring electricity to millions of people still without access to power.

In sub-Saharan Africa, 567 million people lacked access to electricity in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Mr La Camera said there is an urgent need to invest in new grid infrastructure, roughly US$5 trillion by 2030. Current power grids are centralised, with power generated by big power stations, often near cities.

Grids powered by green energy have to be much more flexible; able to handle large amounts of variable wind and solar power, sometimes far from cities; and supported by battery storage and eventually green hydrogen or green ammonia power plants.

And there is a need for supporting policies to attract investors, plus robust green energy supply chains and training a renewable energy workforce.

Above all, there needs to be financial support. Wind and solar are now the cheapest form of electricity in most nations. But a major problem is access to affordable capital for poorer nations and overcoming perceptions of political risk.

Mr La Camera said there is abundant capital available and that multilateral development banks need to play a role by investing in the grid and other supporting infrastructure that will attract investors in poorer nations, many of which are deeply indebted, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Otherwise the risk is that these countries will miss out and the 2030 target might not be achieved.