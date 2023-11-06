How Japan became the land that the energy transition forgot

After a tsunami triggered a meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactor in 2011, the world’s third- and fourth-largest exporters decided on radical changes to their energy policies. Both agreed that a break was needed from the grids of the past. In every other way, the approaches couldn’t have been more different.

Japan shut down its nuclear sector almost immediately, and made up most of the difference by burning more coal. Germany announced a slower nuclear phase-out, along with support for the nascent wind and solar industries. Twelve years later, the differences are stark.