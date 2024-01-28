Turkey quake survivors seek justice one year on

KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey - Ms Zahide Seker contemplated suicide many times after losing almost her entire family in Turkey’s massive earthquake one year ago.

Instead, the 48-year-old decided to pin her hopes on a fight for justice, demanding that those she holds responsible for the collapse of her building near the quake’s epicentre in the city of Kahramanmaras are hunted down and brought to account.

“I will not stay silent until justice is served,” she told AFP at one of the small container homes that serve as the temporary residences for hundreds of thousands of survivors across 11 quake-hit provinces.

Ms Seker lived in Kahramanmaras’s Ebrar complex, a centrally located group of eight-floor buildings where 1,400 died when the first 7.8-magnitude tremor struck in the pre-dawn hours of February 6, 2023.

Officials said nearly 7,500 buildings collapsed in the city centre alone, overwhelming rescuers in snowy storms that descended on the region at the time.