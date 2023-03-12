Turkish chef in Singapore lost over 120 relatives in Turkey-Syria earthquakes

SINGAPORE - Each time he spoke with his brother in Turkey days after the Feb 6 earthquakes that hit their country and Syria, he was told more relatives had died.

It reached the point where Singapore permanent resident Ahmet Akpinar, 43, executive chef and owner of The Mediterranean Deli Turk in Far East Plaza, had had enough of the bad news and stopped talking to his brother for a while.

Now, a month after the devastating quakes, Mr Ahmet is still trying to come to grips with a tragedy that claimed the lives of more than 120 of his relatives.

Two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.8 and 7.6 struck both countries on Feb 6, causing more than 100,000 buildings to collapse, and turning homes into tombs. More than 50,000 people have died.

Mr Ahmet’s hometown in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras was one of the worst hit.

Four days after the quake, his brother told him 15 family members had died, including their 70-year-old uncle, who had been trapped under the rubble of his apartment. The elderly man, who was living alone, had initially survived but died later.

In another call two hours later, Mr Ahmet’s brother said their family’s estimated death toll had risen to 30. Two more hours later, it became 50.

Over the next few days, Mr Ahmet discovered that more than 120 relatives had been declared dead.

Mr Ahmet said he could not take any more bad news and stopped talking to his brother for a week.

He said: “It’s very hard to believe. Sometimes when I am sitting alone, I think to myself if the earthquakes really happened in my city. I’m not talking about just losing a few family members, but entire families that are all gone.”

For over 200 years, across six generations, Mr Ahmet’s family has lived in the district of Kahramanmaras, which is about 4½ times the size of Singapore.

He lived in the city before he moved to Singapore in 2002 to pursue his culinary career. He married a Singaporean and has three children – aged 13, 10 and eight.