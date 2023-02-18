Turkey rages at shoddy construction after ‘earthquake-proof’ homes topple

HATAY, Turkey - Residents of a luxury housing complex in southern Turkey thought their apartments were “earthquake-proof” until the structure toppled like a domino in Feb 6’s devastating earthquake, with hundreds feared dead.

Now the wreckage of the Ronesans Rezidans (Renaissance Residence), which was advertised as “a piece of paradise” when it opened a decade ago, has become a focus of public anger.

Survivors stand by the pile of debris that was the 249-unit apartment block, waiting for news of loved ones as hopes of their survival fade.

“My brother lived here for 10 years... It was said to be earthquake-safe, but you can see the result,” said 47-year-old jeweller Hamza Alpaslan.

“It was introduced as the most beautiful residence in the world. It’s in horrible condition.

“There is neither cement nor proper iron in it. It’s a real hell,” he added.

Almost two weeks after the quake that killed more than 45,000 in Turkey and Syria and left millions homeless, outrage is growing over what Turks see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban developments.

Turkey’s urbanisation ministry estimates 84,700 buildings have collapsed or are severely damaged.

While the Ronesans Rezidans crumbled, several older buildings near the block still stood.

“We rented this place as an elite place, a safe place,” said Ms Sevil Karaabduloglu, whose two daughters are under the rubble.

Missing Ghanaian international footballer Christian Atsu, who played for local team Hatayspor, is also believed to have lived in the complex.

His manager said on Saturday that search teams recovered his body in the ruins of his apartment building.

Dozens of people Reuters interviewed in the city of Hatay, where the complex stood, accused contractors of using cheap or unsuitable materials and the authorities of showing leniency towards substandard building constructions.

“Who is responsible? Everyone, everyone, everyone,” said Mr Alpaslan, blaming the local authorities and building inspectors.

The developer of the complex, Mr Mehmet Yasar Coskun, was arrested at Istanbul Airport as he prepared to board a plane for Montenegro last Friday evening, according to Turkish state news agency Anadolu.