The fight to keep counting the dead in Gaza

GAZA/LONDON - In the morgue of the Nasser Hospital, in southern Gaza, workers wrap the corpses of people killed in Israeli airstrikes in white cloth amid the stench of death. They record whatever basic facts they can about the dead: name, identity card number, age, sex.

Some of the bodies are badly mutilated. Only those that have been identified or claimed by relatives can go for burial and be included in the Gaza Health Ministry's death toll for the war. The rest are stored in the morgue's refrigerator, often for weeks.

The toll stood at around 20,000 people on Dec 21, amid renewed international calls for a fresh ceasefire in Gaza. The ministry says thousands more dead remain buried beneath the rubble. About 70 per cent of those killed are women and children, it says.

The ministry's figures have drawn international attention to the high number of civilians being killed in the Israeli military's offensive, which it launched after Hamas' Oct 7 attack on Israel, the bloodiest in the country's 75-year history.

But with most hospitals across Gaza now closed, hundreds of doctors and other health workers killed, and communications hampered by lack of fuel and electricity, it's becoming increasingly difficult to compile the casualty figures.

The morgue workers at the Nasser Hospital are part of an international effort – including doctors and health officials in Gaza as well as academics, activists and volunteers around the world – to ensure the toll doesn't become a casualty of the increasingly dire conditions of the war.

The workers, some of them volunteers, do not have enough food or water for their families, but they keep going because recording the number of Palestinians dying matters to them, said Mr Hamad Hassan Al Najjar.

He said the psychological toll of the work was immense. Holding a piece of white paper with handwritten information about one of the dead, the 42-year-old said he was often shocked to find the badly damaged corpse of a friend or relative brought in.

The body of the morgue's director, Mr Saeed Al-Shorbaji, and those of several of his family members, arrived in early December, after they were killed in an Israeli airstrike, Mr Al Najjar said.

"He was one of the pillars of this morgue," said Mr Al Najjar, his face worn with sadness and fatigue.

Preparing the bodies of dead children, some of them missing heads or limbs, was the most painful task: "It takes you hours to recover your psychological balance, to recover from the effects of this shock."

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have expressed regret for civilian deaths but blame Hamas – the Palestinian militant group that ran the Gaza Strip - for sheltering in densely populated areas.

Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 people in the Oct 7 attack, most of them civilians, and seized some 240 hostages.

Israel says it will continue its offensive until Hamas is eliminated, the hostages returned and the threat of future attacks on Israel removed.

An Israeli military spokesperson said in response to a comment request for this article that the IDF "follows international law and takes feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm".

UN vouches for the data

The data recorded by Mr Al Najjar and his colleagues is collated by workers at an information centre set up by the health ministry at the Nasser Hospital, in the city of Khan Younis. Ministry staff fled their offices at Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza after Israeli forces entered it in mid-November.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra, a 50-year-old doctor, reads the numbers at press conferences, or posts the figures on social media if communications are hampered by the hostilities. The head of the ministry's information centre did not respond to requests for comment.

Since early December, the ministry has said it was unable to collect regular reports from morgues at hospitals in northern Gaza, amid the collapse of communications services and other infrastructure in Gaza due to the Israeli offensive.