Tunnels from Hamas leaders' homes found under Gaza City, Israel military says

JERUSALEM - Israeli forces uncovered a network of tunnels running deep beneath central Gaza City from properties registered to Yahya Sinwar and other senior Hamas organisers of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel, the military said on Dec 20.

The tunnels were found when soldiers secured a central area of the city in recent days, spokesman Peter Lerner told reporters.

Accessed by spiral staircases and an elevator up to 20m below ground, the tunnels were kitted out with electricity, plumbing, surveillance cameras and heavy blast doors, according to images shared with reporters by the military.

"This complex, both above and below ground, was a centre of power for Hamas' military and political wings," Lieutenant-Colonel Lerner said.

Reuters could not independently verify the information provided.

The tunnels were used by senior Hamas officials including Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh and Muhammad Deif to direct operations and for "protected daily movement" through the heart of Gaza City, the military said in a statement.

Israeli accuses the militant group of deliberately locating tunnels and other military infrastructure among civilians whom it uses as human shields.

Hamas, which rejects the accusation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sinwar and Deif are believed to be the masterminds behind the Hamas-led Oct 7 attacks that killed 1,200 people and triggered an Israeli assault on Gaza that has killed around 20,000 people and forced most of the 2.3 million population to flee their homes.

Israel has the stated goal of destroying Hamas and rescuing more than 130 people still held hostage by the Palestinian Islamist militants.