Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, Hamas fires rockets amid truce talks

CAIRO/GAZA/JERUSALEM – Fighting in the Gaza Strip escalated on Dec 21 with some of the most intense Israeli bombardment of the war and Hamas demonstrated its ability to rocket Tel Aviv.

Washington meanwhile said “very serious discussions” were taking place on a new truce.

Israeli bombing was at its most intense over the northern part of the Gaza Strip, where orange flashes of explosions and black smoke could be seen as morning broke from across the fence in Israel.

Planes roared overhead and the booms of air strikes thundered every few seconds, punctuated by rattling gunfire.

In Israel’s commercial capital of Tel Aviv, sirens wailed and rockets exploded overhead, intercepted by Israeli defences.

Israel’s Magen David Alom ambulance service said there were several impact points but no initial word on casualties.

The armed wing of Hamas said it had fired the salvo in response to Israeli killing of civilians.

But with the group’s leader in Cairo for truce talks, the attack seemed clearly timed to send a diplomatic message that 10 weeks of war that has laid waste to much of Gaza had failed to destroy the militants’ strike capability.

Residents in Jabalia in the north of the Strip said the area was now completely cut off, with Israeli snipers now firing on anyone trying to escape.

“It was one of the worst nights in terms of the occupation bombings. Also, we could hear heavy fighting despite that,” said one Jabalia resident who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal.

With Gaza’s communications links shut down for a second day, the resident spoke to Reuters by phone using an electronic SIM card to access the Israeli mobile network across the fence. Gazans say such cuts to communication links have typically heralded Israeli assaults.

In a social media post, the Palestinian Red Crescent said ambulances were now unable to reach large numbers of casualties inside Jabalia.

“We have received several appeals regarding continuous shelling on Al-Banna Street, Nazzala in Jabalia, northern Gaza with dozens of martyrs and wounded individuals besieged there. Unfortunately, neither the emergency teams nor the rescue teams have been able to reach them,” it said.

The World Health Organisation said on Dec 21 the last hospital in the northern half of the Gaza Strip had effectively ceased functioning over the past two days, leaving no place left to take the wounded.