Saudi Arabia’s drive to get expats to ditch Dubai is off to a rocky start

DUBAI - Mr Will Brown, a Dubai-based global-risk executive who has been travelling to Riyadh for work for almost seven years, has started to notice a change on his two-hour flight to the Saudi capital.

Rather than the usual cohort of males who make up the overwhelming demographic of professionals commuting to Saudi Arabia, there are now women and children on board.

“The plane isn’t just middle-aged white dudes flying in on a Sunday, you’re starting to see people move with their families,” said Mr Brown, 49, who usually travels to Riyadh for the kingdom’s Sunday-Thursday working week.

Mr Brown and his family will soon make the move to Riyadh full time, because his employer Control Risks, a global risk consultancy firm, is setting up its regional headquarters there.

The firm wants to comply with recent Saudi rules that restrict state entities from doing business with international companies that do not have their regional headquarters in the country by January 2024, even if that may require a step back in terms of quality of life for its staff.

The new measures are intended to attract foreign investment and workers.

They are part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambition to open the country to international markets, putting the capital among the world’s 10 largest city economies and doubling its population to at least 15 million by 2030 – despite many traditional barriers related to the kingdom’s strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The push has not gone unnoticed in Dubai, the Middle East’s main business and tourism hub, which has long been the default option for expatriates.

As at end-2022, almost 80 companies have applied for licences to move their headquarters to Riyadh, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said in a recent interview, adding that the city would become “the grand capital of the Middle East, politically and economically”.

But the big question is whether Riyadh is ready from an infrastructure, housing, lifestyle and even administrative standpoint for an influx of foreign white-collar workers and their families.

Equally, a question mark hangs over whether people will be prepared to abandon the relatively freer and more cosmopolitan – albeit more expensive – Dubai to move there.

Saudi Arabia lags behind Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as a desirable destination for expats, according to an HSBC ranking.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia certainly does not lack the money to make the necessary changes, but evidence so far suggests there is a long way to go.

Despite recent easing of some rules, alcohol, extra-marital relations and homosexuality are punishable “moral crimes”, and there are limited options when it comes to western-style residential areas and international schools.