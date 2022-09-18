Dubai's future is in the hands of two very different princes

DUBAI - Guests jostle to snap selfies with the beaming ruler-in-waiting flanked by dozens of local officials.

The royal works the room with the ease of an Instagram celebrity who's used to mixing with superstars like footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

A few metres behind him, blending into the crowd at an event in the Dubai Expo earlier this year, stood another man who may be less conspicuous in the city's social scene yet whose impact is winning praise from foreign investors while keeping executives at government-run companies on their toes.

As their 73-year-old father, the ruler of Dubai, hands them more responsibility, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, 39, and brother Sheikh Maktoum, 38, have each carved out a niche.

They face the task of safeguarding Dubai's status as the Middle East's pre-eminent business hub amid competition from regional rivals and international scrutiny following Russia's war on Ukraine.

"Think of it as a company," said Nasser Al-Shaikh, Dubai's former finance chief, who helped steer the emirate through the 2009 debt crisis. "Hamdan is the chairman and Maktoum is the CEO. Hamdan is the face of Dubai and the crown prince, but decisions on all issues are made after consultation between the two brothers."

Sheikh Hamdan, the charismatic crown prince and heir, is marketer-in-chief in a city built on glitz and its ability to attract capital and millions of tourists.

Sheikh Maktoum is proving key to Dubai as a financial market this year as he calls the shots across the emirate's sprawling state-run enterprises.

He's part of a push to sell stakes to investors - most recently, road toll operator Salik this month - and has occasionally summoned corporate chiefs to talk through their numbers.

Beyond financial markets, Dubai is under pressure to clamp down on illegal money flows, while the energy crisis may have provided a boost to oil revenue in the United Arab Emirates but in the longer term will accelerate the global move away from fossil fuels.

The brothers - who were born a year apart to the same mother - also need to maintain the delicate balance of power within the UAE.

That comes after Dubai's leadership persuaded Abu Dhabi to refocus on business and the economy and less on foreign policy that led to military engagements in conflicts stretching from Yemen to Libya and Turkey.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, poses another challenge with its desire to emulate Dubai as a magnet for foreign talent and investment.

The two men rarely speak to the media, and Dubai's Media Office did not reply to written requests for interviews or comment for this article.

Sheikh Hamdan is nicknamed Fazza, Arabic for one who rushes to the aid of others. He was appointed crown prince in 2008, bypassing an older brother Sheikh Rashid, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 33.