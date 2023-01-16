Bucket List: The new Saudi Arabia welcomes the world

SAUDI ARABIA – She has a PhD degree from the United States, speaks fluent English and would prefer arranged marriages for her two daughters who are entering the marriage bracket soon.

A single male colleague eavesdrops on our conversation and quickly volunteers himself for consideration as a candidate.

She politely turns him down, citing the two-decade age gap. He sighs but brightens up when I mention the dating app Tinder.

Dating is tricky in Saudi Arabia with arranged marriages still the norm, and any meeting of parents is almost tantamount to them deciding to marry off their kids.

“I am the modern Saudi Arabian woman. I hold my traditional beliefs, but embrace change,” she tells me.

The 40-year-old university lecturer and mother of two, who looks a decade younger, confesses to occasional Botox jabs. She moonlights as a tour guide to “be connected with the world” and to play a role in the fast-opening tourism market of the oil-rich kingdom.

As I look outside the windows of our dinner venue, the Dar Al Taqwa Hotel at Madinah, there is an endless stream of worshippers spilling out of The Prophet’s Mosque.

I remind myself that it is the second-holiest site in the Islamic world. Religious beliefs remain steadfast, but I sense some cultural changes.

Saudi Arabia, long closed to travellers except for pilgrims and business visitors, opened its doors only in 2019 – part of the bold reforms introduced by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Colloquially known as MBS, he masterminded the Saudi Vision 2030 to reduce dependence on oil money and steer new investments towards technology and tourism.

Under his watch, women’s rights have been elevated, the male-guardianship system re-weighted and the power of the once-feared religious police chipped away.

Mysterious Saudi Arabia has always been on my bucket list. It conjures up images of scorching deserts in palettes of mustard yellow and rust red. Hollywood epics portray the swashbuckling, romantic exploits of Lawrence of Arabia.

Westerners, in particular, stereotype the country as conservative and restrictive. It is rarely ranked high up in lists of desirable destinations.

Yet, I see modern skyscrapers reaching to the heavens. During the evening rush hour, highways clog up with monstrous sport utility vehicles, many with women behind the wheel. Swanky resorts pop up in the deserts, complete with lap pools.