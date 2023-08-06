Netanyahu pulling back on judicial revamp, urging market calm

JERUSALEM – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he won’t pursue the entire judicial overhaul originally planned by his government, working only to change the makeup of the judge selection committee while abandoning any other steps.

“That’s basically what’s left – because other things I think we should not legislate,” Mr Netanyahu said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Asked about his next move, he said “it would probably be about the composition of the committee that elects judges”.

Mr Netanyahu said he wanted to avoid extremes - either “the most activist judicial court on the planet” or a legislature that can “just knock out any decision that the court makes”.

“There has to be a balance. That’s what we’re trying to restore,” he said.

In the interview, Mr Netanyahu sought to project an image of a leader who remains above the political fray as he faces off against the largest anti-government protest movement in the nation’s history.

The prime minister was also keen to send a reassuring message to markets unsettled by months of turmoil, calling Israel “undervalued”.

“You should invest in Israel,” he said. “Smart money is coming into Israel now.”

Walking away?

Mr Netanyahu’s decision to back away from the rest of the judicial package – something he’s not stated explicitly before – appears to signal a concession that would be a significant victory for those who’ve spent months demonstrating against the planned changes.

Other steps announced by his government as it took office in January included granting parliament the power to overrule the Supreme Court when it strikes down legislation it considered unconstitutional, and permitting government ministers to appoint their own legal advisers rather than the current system of independent overseers.

Giving the government more control over the selection of judges would still be a step too far for many in Israel, especially after the government in July removed another judicial tool to curb the oversight powers of the courts.

Mr Netanyahu, 73, came back to power after elections in 2022 by forming a pact with far-right, ultra-Orthodox and nationalist parties.

The coalition soon rolled out plans to reduce the power of the courts, triggering mass protests from opponents who feared an erosion of the country’s democracy.

Though the effort was briefly suspended in March, negotiations to find a compromise between Mr Netanyahu’s Cabinet and the opposition eventually broke down.