Israelis stage ‘day of resistance’ against judicial overhaul

TEL AVIV – Israelis on Tuesday marched on highways and blocked army headquarters in Tel Aviv in the run-up to a Parliament vote on the government’s judicial reform agenda, which protesters say would “dismantle democracy”.

The proposals have divided the nation and triggered one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history since being unveiled in January by the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Weekly rallies across Israel have drawn tens of thousands of protesters aiming to prevent what they believe could open the way to more authoritarian government.

Crowds gathered in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub, early on Tuesday after organisers had called for a “national day of resistance” ahead of a planned vote by lawmakers on a key clause later in July.

Organisers urged supporters to rally at train stations, city squares, highways, and roundabouts across Israel.

Demonstrators holding Israeli flags and chanting “democracy, democracy” marched on highways and bridges, and blocked several roads as well as an entrance to the military’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, AFP correspondents reported.

Dozens entered the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, tossing fake banknotes as symbols of corruption. Medics said one woman was hit by a car on a highway and injured.

Protester Inbal Oraz said the timing of the protest was “critical” before Parliament breaks for summer recess on July 30.

“This month is critical and this week is critical, because in less than a week we will know if this first law of this package is going to pass,” the tech consultant told AFP. “We are doing our best to fight and stop it.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the government was proceeding with reforms in “measured steps while continuing to call for broad consensus”.

He deemed the protesters “a vocal few, inflated by the media”.

In the central city of Kfar Saba, the police said they have arrested at least two protesters.

The government temporarily paused the divisive legal overhaul in March in the wake of a general strike.

But in recent weeks, it launched a new political offensive to pass the package in Parliament.

It is due to vote on a measure to limit the “reasonability” clause, through which the judiciary can strike down government decisions.

Ahead of Tuesday’s protests, organisers said in a statement that it was the “citizens who can stop the train of dictatorship”.