Israelis intensify protests ahead of final vote on judicial reform Bill

TEL AVIV - Tens of thousands of Israeli protesters rallied in Tel Aviv and near parliament in Jerusalem on Saturday, intensifying action against a controversial judicial reform Bill that faces a final vote early next week.

The judicial revamp, proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government, has split the nation and sparked one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history.

In January, the government unveiled the plans to limit the Supreme Court’s powers as part of the package of reforms, which opponents view as a threat to democracy.

Lawmakers on Monday are set to hold a final vote over the key “reasonability” clause through which judges can strike down government decisions.

Other proposed reforms include giving the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.

Protests have drawn support from across political and social strata, including both the left and the right, secular and religious groups, peace activists and military reservists, as well as blue-collar and tech workers.

On Saturday, demonstrations were also held in Beersheva, Herzliya and Kfar Saba, according to footage distributed by organisers.

In Tel Aviv, the country’s commercial centre, tens of thousands rallied chanting pro-democracy slogans and beating drums at their 29th consecutive weekly rally.

“Democracy or revolution! Respect existence or expect resistance!” chanted protesters, many wearing shirts with “Democracy” printed on them, an AFP correspondent reported.

“The government is not listening to us, it means it’s the beginning of a new era, a bad era,” protester Idit Dekel, 55, told AFP.

“For me it is catastrophic. It’s the beginning of something we have never experienced before,” added Ms Dekel, a tech employee.

‘Extreme government’

On Saturday evening, thousands of protesters also entered Jerusalem and protested near parliament, the Supreme Court, and the prime minister’s residence.

They had arrived in Jerusalem after a multi-day march that began in Tel Aviv earlier this week.

“This government is an extreme, religious government, and hopefully we will take it down as quickly as possible,” said Mr Guy Maidan, who had participated in the march along with his family.

Carrying Israeli flags, water bottles and umbrellas against the scorching sun, the protesters had been marching for days, taking mid-day and night-time breaks on their way to Jerusalem.