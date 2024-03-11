Muslim nations announce start of Ramadan in shadow of Gaza war

RIYADH - The Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan will begin on March 11, Saudi Arabia and other Middle East nations announced, against a backdrop of devastating war in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia, which is home to Islam’s holiest sites, said through its official SPA news agency on March 10 that the Supreme Court had announced “Monday, March 11, 2024, the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan for this year”.

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

After the sighting of the crescent moon, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar also announced a March 11 start for Ramadan, through their own official news outlets.

Egypt’s Islamic advisory body the Dar al-Ifta also confirmed Ramadan would begin on March 11, as it will in the Palestinian Territories including Gaza, and in Algeria and Tunisia.

Their neighbours Morocco and Libya said Ramadan would start on March 12.

Iran had earlier set the beginning of Ramadan for March 12 after its “Estehlal” moon observation office said it had not been possible to observe “the crescent of Ramadan”.

In Saudi Arabia, the start of the holy month had been cast into doubt after some of the kingdom’s observatories reported that the moon was obscured by “cloudy weather and dust particles”.

But final confirmation of the sighting came through the Al Majmaah University Astronomical Observatory in Riyadh.

As he announced March 12 as the start of Ramadan in Jordan, the kingdom’s Grand Mufti Ahmed Hasnat asked God to “relieve the anguish of our oppressed people in Gaza” and “lift affliction and aggression from them”.

Oman will also mark the first day of Ramadan on March 12.