EU sees maritime aid corridor to Gaza opening this weekend amid famine fears

CAIRO/NICOSIA – The head of the European Commission said on March 8 that a maritime aid corridor could start operating between Cyprus and Gaza this weekend, part of accelerating Western efforts to relieve the humanitarian crisis in the war torn Palestinian enclave.

Dr Ursula von der Leyen’s comments came a day after United States President Joe Biden announced plans for the US military to build a temporary port on Gaza’s Mediterranean coast, amid United Nations warnings of famine among the territory’s 2.3 million people.

Negotiations on a possible ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas, now in its fifth month, remained deadlocked in Cairo, while the UN human rights office urged Israel not to extend its military offensive into the border town of Rafah, saying this would cause a further “massive loss of life”.

EU Commission president von der Leyen said a pilot test run of food aid collected by a charity group and supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could be leaving Cyprus as early as March 8.

“We are launching this Cyprus maritime corridor together, the European Union, the UAE, and the US,” she said after a visit to facilities in Cyprus.

“We are now very close to opening this corridor, hopefully this weekend, and I’m very glad to see an initial pilot will be launched today.”

She gave no details on where the aid would be delivered in Gaza and made no reference to Mr Biden’s announcement.

During his State of the Union speech to Congress on March 7, he said the US military would build a “temporary pier” on the Gaza coast to receive ships carrying food, water and medicines.

US officials said building such a facility could take weeks, so this would not offer any immediate solution to the growing levels of hunger. The UN says opening up land routes should remain the priority.

“No US boots will be on the ground,” said Mr Biden, who did not indicate where the planned “pier” might be located. The EU had plans to redevelop the old Gaza port more than a decade ago, but they came to nothing and Israel later bombed the site.

Reacting to Mr Biden’s speech, a senior Israeli government official said on March 8: “Israel and the US are coordinated on the maritime route supply of humanitarian aid. It will be enabled subject to security clearance.”

The Palestinian Authority also welcomed Mr Biden’s comments, but reaction among ordinary Palestinians was much less positive.

“Instead of telling us they will build a port to help us, stop (providing) the weapons they throw at us,” said Mr Hassan Maslah, a displaced Palestinian from Khan Younis now sheltering in Rafah.

“All these American weapons are killing our kids, and killing us wherever we go. We don’t need aid from them, we need them to stop the killing, stop the death.”

While welcoming the latest Western efforts to increase the flow of aid to Gaza, UNRWA, the United Nations’ relief agency for the Palestinians, added a strong dose of caution.

“... there’s an easier, more efficient way of bringing in assistance and that is via the road crossings that connect Israel with Gaza,” said spokeswoman Juliette Touma.

Although Israel is increasing the number of aid-bearing lorries allowed into Gaza, and the US and other countries have been airdropping supplies, the assistance getting in it still insufficient, one US official said.

“We’re not waiting for the Israelis” to let in more aid, the official added. “This is a moment for American leadership.”

Palestinian media reported on March 8 that two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded when aid boxes dropped from the air fell on people waiting for them in the northern Gaza Strip.

Separately, Palestinian health officials said eight people of the same family had been killed in an Israeli air strike on their house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.