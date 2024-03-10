Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war

JERUSALEM/RAFAH, Gaza - Palestinians prepared for Ramadan in sombre mood with heightened security measures by Israeli police and the spectre of war and hunger in Gaza overshadowing the normally festive Muslim holy month as talks to secure a ceasefire stalled.

Thousands of police have been deployed around the narrow streets of the Old City in Jerusalem, where tens of thousands of worshippers are expected every day at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, one of the holiest sites in Islam.

The area, also considered the most sacred place by Jews who know it as Temple Mount, has been a longstanding flashpoint for trouble. It was one of the starting points of the last war in 2021 between Israel and Hamas, the movement that controls Gaza.

That 10-day conflict has been dwarfed by the current Israeli offensive in Gaza, which is now in its sixth month. It was sparked by a Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct 7 in which some 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's relentless assault on Gaza has already killed at least 31,000 people and drawn increasing alarm across the world due to a growing risk of famine.

After some confusion in February when hard-right Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said he wanted restrictions on worshippers at Al Aqsa, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the numbers admitted would be similar to 2023.

"This is our mosque and we must take care of it," said Mr Azzam Al-Khatib, director general of the Jerusalem Waqf, the religious foundation that oversees Al Aqsa. "We must protect the presence of Muslims at this mosque, who should be able to enter in big numbers peacefully and safely."

Depending on lunar observations, Ramadan will begin on March 11 or 12.

But in contrast to previous years, the usual decorations around the Old City have not been put up and there was a similar sombre tone in towns across the occupied West Bank, where around 400 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with security forces, or Jewish settlers since the start of the war.

"We decided this year that the Old City of Jerusalem won't be decorated out of respect for the blood of our children and the elders and the martyrs," said Mr Ammar Sider, a community leader in the Old City.

Police said they were working to ensure a peaceful Ramadan and had taken extra measures to crack down on what they described as provocative and distorted information on social media networks. They added that 20 people have been arrested on suspicion of incitement to terrorism.

"The Israel Police will continue to act and allow for the observance of Ramadan prayers safely on the Temple Mount, while maintaining security and safety in the area," the police said in a statement.

For the rest of the Muslim world, Israel's policing of Al Aqsa has long been among the most bitterly resented issues and in February, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called on Palestinians to march to the mosque at the start of Ramadan.

In 2023, clashes that erupted when police entered the mosque compound, drew condemnation from the Arab League as well as Saudi Arabia, with which Israel had been seeking to normalise diplomatic ties, extending its push to build ties with regional powers including the United Arab Emirates.