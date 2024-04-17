Israel signals it will answer Iran’s attack as diplomats press call for restraint

JERUSALEM – Israel on April 17 signalled that it would not let Iran’s large aerial attack over the weekend go unanswered, as top diplomats from Britain and Germany visited Jerusalem to again dissuade Israel from taking steps that could lead to a broader war.

Mr David Cameron, the British foreign secretary, and Ms Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said afterward that Israel would “do everything necessary to defend itself.”

Mr Netanyahu thanked Israel’s allies for their “support in words and support in actions” in remarks before a Cabinet meeting, according to his office.

But, he added: “They also have all kinds of suggestions and advice, I appreciate it, but I want to make it clear — we will make our own decisions.”

Mr Cameron pressed for restraint while indicating that Israeli officials appear determined to take action after Iran’s missile and drone assault, believed to be the first time in the two countries’ decades-long shadow war that Tehran had taken aim directly at Israeli territory.

“It is clear that the Israelis are making a decision to act,” Mr Cameron told the BBC. “We hope that they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible.”

Iran launched the attacks in response to an Israeli air strike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1, which killed two generals and several other Iranian officers.

More than six months into a war between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas that has seen flare-ups in violence across the Middle East, diplomats are searching for a way to avert direct battle between Israel and Iran.

The Iranian missiles and drones launched on Saturday were mostly shot down by Israel and its allies, and caused no deaths and only minor damage.

But Israel says it must retaliate to preserve the credibility of its deterrents. Iran says it considers the matter closed for now but will retaliate again if Israel does.

Washington and other Western governments hope new economic sanctions against Iran will help persuade Israel to limit the scope of its retaliation.

Mr Cameron said Britain wanted to see coordinated sanctions against Iran by the Group of Seven (G-7) big democracies, which are meeting this week in Italy.

“They need to be given a clear unequivocal message by the G-7,” he said.

Washington is planning to impose new sanctions targeting Iran’s missile and drone programme in the coming days and expects its allies will be following suit, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement on April 16.

Earlier, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States would use sanctions and work with its allies to keep disrupting Iran’s “malign and destabilising activity”.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, speaking in Brussels after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers, said some member states asked for sanctions against Iran to be expanded.

Mr Borrell said the proposal would expand a sanctions regime that seeks to curb the supply of Iranian drones to Russia so that it would also include the provision of missiles and could also cover deliveries to Iranian proxies in the Middle East.