A proxy war between Israel and Iran is over, and the dangers will only grow

LONDON – Israel has warned that it “will respond strongly, and soon” to the massive Iranian missile and drone strikes on the Jewish state.
Israeli TV channels quoted a “senior official” as pledging an “unprecedented response” to Iran’s attack.
Israel said it has intercepted and destroyed the vast majority of more than 200 drones and missiles fired by Iran.
“A number of Iranian missiles fell in Israeli territory, inflicting minor damage to a military base but causing no casualties,” claimed Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesman of Israel’s Defence Forces, during the early hours of April 14.
Although US President Joe Biden, who is in constant contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is urging caution, Israel is expected to deliver a strong response.
There is little doubt that the latest confrontation between Iran and Israel signals a significant further deterioration in Middle Eastern security, threatening a wider regional war.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were expected to strike since April 1, when Israel reduced to rubble the compound of the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing Brigadier-General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, one of the IRGC’s most senior commanders, as well as a number of his deputies.
This was not the first targeted killing of an Iranian official. Although it never acknowledges responsibility for such operations, Israel is assumed to have been behind many other assassinations of Iranian agents working with the Islamic Republic’s regional proxy militias or key scientists driving Iran’s nuclear programme.
Still, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regarded the April 1 destruction of his country’s consulate as a significant escalation because it was the first time that Israel targeted a publicly-declared Iranian government installation.
Officials in the Biden administration have worked hard over the past two weeks to urge the Iranians to moderate their response. The leaders of Turkey and Qatar – countries whose voices carry credibility in Iran – were asked to convey this American message.
President Biden also warned the Iranians not to assume that Israel would be on its own in this confrontation. America’s “ironclad” commitment to stand by Israel – a term Mr Biden frequently uses – was reinforced with the deployment of the USS Dwight Eisenhower aircraft carrier nearer Israel’s shores.
However, the Iranian supreme leader still went ahead with his plan to hit Israel mainly because he is keen to maintain his country’s credentials as leader of the radical camp in the Middle East.
Iran and Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based militia armed by and strongly associated with Iran, have stayed out of the current Gaza war, a decision that has already harmed their carefully nurtured image as Israel’s most powerful opponents.
If Iran did not respond to the destruction of its consulate, its standing in the Arab world would have been dented even further.
Still, it is evident that the Iranians carefully calibrated their latest attack to appear as spectacular as possible while also subtly hinting at restraint.
The mass launch of over 100 Shahed drones, followed by the firing of longer-range Iranian missiles, is an indication of how quickly the Iranians have learnt lessons from the war in Ukraine, where large quantities of drones – or “swarms” as the military calls them – are launched to overwhelm an enemy’s air defences, opening the skies to a subsequent wave of deadly missile strikes.
But the Shahed drones are relatively slow, and they were expected to cover the 1,800 km-long distance between Iran and Israel. US satellites, therefore, had little trouble in detecting their launch, and Israel had a warning of around two hours before the first Iranian drones reached the airspace of the Jewish state.
Unsurprisingly, therefore, the overwhelming majority of the Iranian drones were either destroyed by Israel in mid-air or allowed to crash in uninhabited areas. Israel’s Iron Dome defences proved more than capable of this task, something the Iranians must have expected.
US aircraft and British fighter jets launched from Britain’s bases in nearby Cyprus also helped take out Iran’s faster and more difficult-to-intercept ballistic missiles.
Furthermore, although Iran’s drones and missiles produced some spectacular fire displays in the skies over Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque – Islam’s third-holiest shrine – the trajectory of the Iranian attack was designed to avoid Israel’s high-density urban areas.
The only genuinely significant target was an attempt to hit Israel’s Nevatim air base in the country’s south, where the Israelis have substantial holdings of their newest F35 fighter jets and are also rumoured to store some nuclear weapons. Yet it is clear that this attempt was feeble, and it failed.
In short, the whole operation was designed to produce maximum fireworks but minimum human casualties, a fairly obvious hint that Iran is not interested in further immediate escalation in its confrontation with Israel.
The Iranians were even more explicit in announcing the end of their operation: “The case can be considered closed,” read a message from Iran’s delegation to the United Nations posted on social media in the early hours of April 14.
Only that Israel does not consider the matter closed.
Iran and Israel have been locked in confrontation for decades, but usually through a variety of proxies or attacks, which at least officially were plausibly denied by either side. Now, however, this ‘shadow war’ is over: the Iranians attacked from their territory with their weapons rather than those of their proxies.
Most Israeli officials consider this development ominous and are determined to inflict on Iran a heavy retribution price, if only in order to maintain Israel’s future deterrence capabilities.
Behind the scenes, key Western leaders are trying to persuade Mr Netanyahu to make his country’s riposte as mild as possible in return for pledges that Israel can count on broader international support against Iran.
“Our commitment to Israel’s security in the face of threats from Iran and its proxies is unwavering,” said US President Joe Biden.
“We will continue to defend Israel’s security,” added British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
And the French echoed the same sentiment: “France reaffirms its attachment to Israel’s security and assures Israel of its solidarity,” said French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné.
But Mr Netanyahu may decide that, far from being cautious, this is the moment when Israel should invite a wider confrontation with Iran, which could bring about the destruction of Hezbollah, the militia most Israeli military commanders consider the Jewish state’s deadliest future enemy.
The risks of miscalculation by Israel or Iran have never been higher. And the dangers of a wider regional war have seldom been more ominous.