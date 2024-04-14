A proxy war between Israel and Iran is over, and the dangers will only grow

LONDON – Israel has warned that it “will respond strongly, and soon” to the massive Iranian missile and drone strikes on the Jewish state.

Israeli TV channels quoted a “senior official” as pledging an “unprecedented response” to Iran’s attack.

Israel said it has intercepted and destroyed the vast majority of more than 200 drones and missiles fired by Iran.

“A number of Iranian missiles fell in Israeli territory, inflicting minor damage to a military base but causing no casualties,” claimed Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesman of Israel’s Defence Forces, during the early hours of April 14.

Although US President Joe Biden, who is in constant contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is urging caution, Israel is expected to deliver a strong response.

There is little doubt that the latest confrontation between Iran and Israel signals a significant further deterioration in Middle Eastern security, threatening a wider regional war.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were expected to strike since April 1, when Israel reduced to rubble the compound of the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing Brigadier-General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, one of the IRGC’s most senior commanders, as well as a number of his deputies.

This was not the first targeted killing of an Iranian official. Although it never acknowledges responsibility for such operations, Israel is assumed to have been behind many other assassinations of Iranian agents working with the Islamic Republic’s regional proxy militias or key scientists driving Iran’s nuclear programme.

Still, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regarded the April 1 destruction of his country’s consulate as a significant escalation because it was the first time that Israel targeted a publicly-declared Iranian government installation.

Officials in the Biden administration have worked hard over the past two weeks to urge the Iranians to moderate their response. The leaders of Turkey and Qatar – countries whose voices carry credibility in Iran – were asked to convey this American message.

President Biden also warned the Iranians not to assume that Israel would be on its own in this confrontation. America’s “ironclad” commitment to stand by Israel – a term Mr Biden frequently uses – was reinforced with the deployment of the USS Dwight Eisenhower aircraft carrier nearer Israel’s shores.

However, the Iranian supreme leader still went ahead with his plan to hit Israel mainly because he is keen to maintain his country’s credentials as leader of the radical camp in the Middle East.

Iran and Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based militia armed by and strongly associated with Iran, have stayed out of the current Gaza war, a decision that has already harmed their carefully nurtured image as Israel’s most powerful opponents.