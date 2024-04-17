Israel’s expected counterstrike will spur Iranian nationalism: Analysts

WASHINGTON – An anticipated Israeli counterstrike to the recent barrage of Iranian drone and missile attacks will bolster Tehran’s theocratic regime by stoking nationalistic sentiment within Iran, analysts say.
On April 13, Iran launched over 300 armed drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles across Israel.
While Israel, the United States and its regional allies shot down almost all the weapons over Israeli skies, an Israeli counterattack on Iran could lead to a wider war.
Israel started the current cycle of confrontation when it killed top officials in Iran’s military in a missile attack on the Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1. Iran claims to have retaliated for that targeted assassination.
The understanding in Washington is that Israel’s expected strikes will be limited in scope and targeted at Iran’s military assets and its proxies in the region. US officials, however, maintain that they have not been briefed about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans.
No matter when such a strike is launched, it could serve to consolidate the Iranian regime that had faced widespread civil unrest and protests in 2022.
“If Israel attacks Iran, this is a big gift to the Islamic Republic because Iranians are very nationalistic,” Dr Paul Salem, the president and CEO of Washington-based Middle East Institute, told The Straits Times.
“And while they may disagree with their government, they will support it against any foreign attack.”
The hardline regime also stands to benefit from the reaction in the wider Muslim world. Few will support an Israeli attack on Iran, regardless of the provocation.
Although Jordan and Saudi Arabia stepped in to help the US shoot down the drones and missiles fired at Israel, they are critical of Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war. At the same time, these Sunni nations have a centuries-old divide with Shi’ite Iran.
“They (the Arab world) may not have supported the Iranian attack on Israel but they will not support an Israeli counterattack on Iran either,” said Dr Salem.
While Iran had no choice but to respond to the Israeli attack, its clerical rulers may have overreached from a sense of their own strength, perhaps misplaced.
“There’s no doubt that Iran has been feeling very strong,” Dr Salem said.
“There are problems between the US and Israel; Hamas is still fighting Israel in Gaza six months later, and Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy, is strong,” he noted.
Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen-based Houthis and other Shi’ite militia groups that have ideological affiliation with Iran – collectively known as the axis of resistance - have become more assertive in recent years, feeding Iran’s perception of its own heft.
“And when they feel that they’re strong, leaders can make mistakes,” said Dr Salem.
He noted that Iran had overreached in retaliating for the Israeli strike.
“You could look at it one way and say the Israeli attack killed Iranian generals and the Iranian attack didn’t kill anybody. So you can say it was a much smaller response than what Israel did.
“But then you can look at it a different way – that Iran sent 350 missiles over the skies of Israel. It is a huge escalation regardless of whether it killed anybody.”
Milking the US-Israel divide
Tehran seems to be counting on the recent split between Israel and the US on Israel’s Gaza offensive, which has led to more than 30,000 Palestinian deaths.
US President Joe Biden has criticised the offensive as “over the top” and opposed its anticipated expansion into Rafah.
Iran’s strategy under President Ebrahim Raisi has been to give up on the idea of healing rifts with the US, Dr Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told ST.
Instead, Iran had sought to reach out to Asia, strengthen its regional ties, and bolster its axis of resistance.
After Mr Raisi’s election in 2021, Iran has prioritised relations with China and Russia under its “Look East” policy in the belief that they are more reliable partners than the West. It has also pursued stronger ties with Japan, South Korea and India.
China has consistently been Iran’s top trade partner for over a decade. Iran was also invited to join the Brics coalition, made up of emerging non-western economic powers China, India, and Russia, as well as Brazil and South Africa.
“Iranian officials believe that the strategy has largely worked,” said Dr Alterman, who holds the Zbigniew Brzezinski Chair in Global Security and Geostrategy at CSIS.
“Iranians take the flurry of calls to Tehran in the last week as a sign of their leverage after years of feeling like they were unsuccessfully chasing the US,” he said.
For its part, the Iranian regime is likely to stay cautious in how it responds to an attack.
“They might take the hit, retaliate in a limited way, and then let it go. That’s possible,” Dr Salem said.
Many Iranians have expressed grave misgivings on social media about the war spiralling and worsening economic turmoil in a country under heavy international sanctions for pursuing nuclear weapons development in defiance of United Nations resolutions.
“But the Islamic Republic doesn’t care. It’s already under sanctions, so that won’t affect its decisions very much,” Dr Salem said.
Biden’s own telegraphing
Mr Biden’s position that there is American support for Israel’s defence – but not its offence – is calculated to keep the US out of a war it is not seeking.
There is also a political imperative. In an election year, Mr Biden’s messaging is directed at voters who are upset with him over his support for Israel.
It is also intended to galvanise Israeli public opinion as he tries to influence Israeli policy.
“Biden has publicly urged Netanyahu not to escalate. And made clear that ‘if you’re going to do this, you’re going to be on your own’. So that’s something the prime minister has to take into account in front of his own public,” Dr Salem said, referring to Mr Netanyahu.
The US, which does not want to fight in an unwanted war in the Middle East, will be forced into it if Iran retaliates to an Israeli counterattack forcefully.
And the last thing Americans want is another war in the Middle East.