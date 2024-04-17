Israel’s expected counterstrike will spur Iranian nationalism: Analysts

WASHINGTON – An anticipated Israeli counterstrike to the recent barrage of Iranian drone and missile attacks will bolster Tehran’s theocratic regime by stoking nationalistic sentiment within Iran, analysts say.

On April 13, Iran launched over 300 armed drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles across Israel.

While Israel, the United States and its regional allies shot down almost all the weapons over Israeli skies, an Israeli counterattack on Iran could lead to a wider war.

Israel started the current cycle of confrontation when it killed top officials in Iran’s military in a missile attack on the Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1. Iran claims to have retaliated for that targeted assassination.

The understanding in Washington is that Israel’s expected strikes will be limited in scope and targeted at Iran’s military assets and its proxies in the region. US officials, however, maintain that they have not been briefed about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans.

No matter when such a strike is launched, it could serve to consolidate the Iranian regime that had faced widespread civil unrest and protests in 2022.

“If Israel attacks Iran, this is a big gift to the Islamic Republic because Iranians are very nationalistic,” Dr Paul Salem, the president and CEO of Washington-based Middle East Institute, told The Straits Times.

“And while they may disagree with their government, they will support it against any foreign attack.”

The hardline regime also stands to benefit from the reaction in the wider Muslim world. Few will support an Israeli attack on Iran, regardless of the provocation.

Although Jordan and Saudi Arabia stepped in to help the US shoot down the drones and missiles fired at Israel, they are critical of Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war. At the same time, these Sunni nations have a centuries-old divide with Shi’ite Iran.

“They (the Arab world) may not have supported the Iranian attack on Israel but they will not support an Israeli counterattack on Iran either,” said Dr Salem.

While Iran had no choice but to respond to the Israeli attack, its clerical rulers may have overreached from a sense of their own strength, perhaps misplaced.

“There’s no doubt that Iran has been feeling very strong,” Dr Salem said.

“There are problems between the US and Israel; Hamas is still fighting Israel in Gaza six months later, and Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy, is strong,” he noted.