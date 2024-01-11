South Africa accuses Israel at World Court of genocidal acts in Gaza

THE HAGUE – South Africa accused Israel on Jan 11 of subjecting Palestinians to genocidal acts at the opening of hearings at the top UN court on a case brought against the devastating Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

In the case brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, South Africa demands an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.

“South Africa contends that Israel has transgressed Article 2 of the (Genocide) Convention, committing acts that fall within the definition of genocide. The actions show a systematic pattern of conduct from which genocide can be inferred,” Ms Adila Hassim, advocate of South Africa’s high court, told the ICJ.

South Africa points to Israel’s sustained bombing campaign, which has killed over 23,000 people in the small, densely populated Gaza Strip, according to the Gaza health authorities.

Israel has said South Africa’s case is baseless.

Israel launched all-out war after a cross-border rampage on Oct 7 by militants of Gaza’s ruling Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 240 taken hostage back to Gaza.

The ICJ is hearing South Africa’s arguments on Jan 11 and Israel’s response to the allegations on Jan 12.

It is expected to rule on the emergency measures later in January. The court will not rule at that time on the genocide allegations – those proceedings could take years.

The ICJ’s decisions are final and without appeal, but the court has no way to enforce them.