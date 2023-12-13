News analysis

Hezbollah and backer Iran have kept out of Gaza war, but neither has kept out of the firing line

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
An Israeli artillery unit fires from a position in Upper Galilee in northern Israel towards southern Lebanon, on Dec 11. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

DOHA, Qatar – Israeli jets bombed targets in Lebanon on Dec 11 in response to attacks on Israel’s northern border communities by the Lebanese-based Hezbollah militia over the weekend, which killed one Israeli farmer and wounded nine Israeli soldiers.

The latest wave of violence serves as a warning that the war in Gaza, now well into its third month, could spread to Lebanon, with potentially catastrophic consequences. This is despite continued indications that Iran – which acts as Hezbollah’s chief sponsor – is not looking for an immediate military confrontation with Israel.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top