Hezbollah and backer Iran have kept out of Gaza war, but neither has kept out of the firing line

DOHA, Qatar – Israeli jets bombed targets in Lebanon on Dec 11 in response to attacks on Israel’s northern border communities by the Lebanese-based Hezbollah militia over the weekend, which killed one Israeli farmer and wounded nine Israeli soldiers.

The latest wave of violence serves as a warning that the war in Gaza, now well into its third month, could spread to Lebanon, with potentially catastrophic consequences. This is despite continued indications that Iran – which acts as Hezbollah’s chief sponsor – is not looking for an immediate military confrontation with Israel.