Israel pounds Gaza as truce talks resume

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories - Israel bombarded Rafah on May 8 as the military said ground troops conducted “targeted raids” in the southern Gazan city, with negotiations to halt the seven-month war under way in Cairo.

Israel has defied international objections and sent tanks into Rafah, which is crowded with Palestinian civilians sheltering near the Egyptian border, seizing early on May 7 a crossing that is the main conduit for aid into the besieged territory.

The White House condemned the interruption to humanitarian deliveries, with a senior US official later revealing Washington had paused a shipment of bombs last week after Israel failed to address concerns over its long-threatened Rafah operation.

The Israeli military said on May 8 it was reopening another major aid crossing into Gaza, Kerem Shalom, as well as the Erez crossing.

But the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said the Kerem Shalom crossing – which Israel shut after a rocket attack killed four soldiers on May 5 – remained closed.

It came after a night of heavy Israeli strikes and shelling across Gaza.

AFPTV footage showed Palestinians scrambling in the dark to pull survivors, bloodied and caked in dust, out from under the rubble of a Rafah building.

“We are living in Rafah in extreme fear and endless anxiety,” said Mr Muhanad Ahmad Qishta, 29.

“Places the Israeli army claims to be safe are also being bombed,” he told AFP.

In devastated northern Gaza, Al-Ahli hospital said it received the bodies of seven family members killed in a strike on an apartment in Gaza City.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its “troops are conducting targeted raids on the Gazan side of Rafah crossing in the eastern part of Rafah”.

It added that it had struck over 100 targets across the Gaza Strip on May 7.

‘Catastrophic’

An emergency doctor working in Rafah and nearby Khan Younis said that with humanitarian access compromised, the health situation was “catastrophic”.

“The smell of sewage is rife everywhere,” said Dr James Smith. “It’s been getting worse over the course of the last couple of days.”

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on May 8 that hospitals in southern Gaza had only “three days of fuel left” because of the border closures.

“Without fuel, all humanitarian operations will stop.”