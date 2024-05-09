US paused Israel weapons shipment due to Rafah, says US defence secretary

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's decision to hold up delivery of high payload munitions to Israel was taken over a possible Israeli offensive in Rafah that Washington believes could put Palestinian civilians at risk, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on May 8.

Mr Austin was the first senior Biden administration official to publicly explain what appeared to be a possible shift in US policy towards arming Israel.

Mr Biden had pledged his complete support for Israel following the Oct 7 attack on the country by Palestinian militant group Hamas, and he sent Washington's closest Middle East ally weaponry worth billions of dollars.

Mr Austin stressed that the US commitment to Israel's defence remained "ironclad" and that the decision on suspending the munitions shipment was not final.

Still, he said the US preference would be that "no major combat take place in Rafah" and that at a minimum any Israeli operation must safeguard civilian lives.

"We've been very clear... from the very beginning that Israel shouldn't launch a major attack into Rafah without accounting for and protecting the civilians that are in that battlespace," Mr Austin told a Senate hearing.

"And again, as we have assessed the situation, we have paused one shipment of high payload munitions.

"We've not made a final determination on how to proceed with that shipment."

Israel has threatened a major assault on Rafah to defeat thousands of Hamas fighters it says are holed up there, but Western nations and the United Nations say a full-scale attack on the city would triggger a humanitarian catastrophe.

Hamas' Oct 7 attack killed about 1,200 people with about 250 others abducted, of whom 133 are believed to remain in captivity in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's campaign to destroy Hamas has led to a seven-month-long military campaign that has so far killed a total of 34,789 Palestinians, mostly civilians, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Pressure

The conflict has also left many of Gaza's 2.3 million people on the brink of starvation and sparked protests in the US demanding that universities and Mr Biden withdraw support for Israel - including the provision of weaponry. Mr Biden is also under pressure from Democrats, including lawmakers in his party, to put more pressure on Israel.

A senior US official, speaking on May 7 on condition of anonymity, said Washington had carefully reviewed the delivery of weapons that might be used in Rafah, and as a result paused a shipment consisting of 1,800 2,000lb bombs and 1,700 500lb bombs.

Mr Austin did not detail the size or number of the munitions involved.