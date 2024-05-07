Gaza ‘choked off’ from aid since crossing closures, UN agencies say

GENEVA – United Nations agencies said on May 7 that the two main crossings into the southern Gaza Strip remain shut, virtually cutting off the enclave from outside aid with very few stores stationed inside.

The global agency’s humanitarian office spokesman Jens Laerke told journalists that Israel had shut both the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings for aid and people as part of its so-called “limited scope” military operation in Rafah, where around 1 million uprooted people are sheltering.

“The two main arteries for getting aid into Gaza are currently choked off,” he said, adding that UN agencies had very low stocks inside the Gaza Strip, since humanitarian supplies are consumed straight away.

The enclave has just a one-day buffer of fuel stocks, he added.

“If no fuel comes in for a prolonged period of time it would be a very effective way of putting the humanitarian operation in its grave,” said Mr Laerke.

A World Health Organisation spokesperson said in response to a journalist’s question that no exceptions were being made for sick and injured patients.

While some non-fuel supplies have entered via the northern Erez crossing in recent days, the UN agencies said this was insufficient and difficult to deliver to Rafah since it meant crossing active combat zones. REUTERS