Iranians torn between concern and pride after attack on Israel

TEHRAN - Iranians were torn between a fear of war and pride at Iran’s military capabilities, after Tehran’s unprecedented attack on Israel in retaliation for the deadly strike on its Damascus consulate.

“It is normal to be worried in this situation, whether from a social or economic point of view,” said 47-year-old Jafari, an employee with Iran’s judiciary who did not give his full name.

“But the fact that Iran has been able to reach this level of special ability ... is a matter of pride,” he told AFP in downtown Tehran.

On April 14, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced it had launched hundreds of drones as well as missiles towards military sites in Israel.

Among the main targets were an intelligence centre and an air base in the Negev desert, which Tehran says was used by Israel to strike Iran’s consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Iran had vowed to avenge the strike on its diplomatic mission, which killed seven Guards including two generals from the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Guards.

Israel’s army said it had shot down 99 percent of the drones and missiles with the help of the United States and other allies, with the attack resulting in only minor damage.