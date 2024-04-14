What are Israel’s air defences against Iran’s attack?

NEW YORK – After days of anticipation, Iran launched a major missile and drone attack on Israel, starting late in the night of April 13.

Over the past decade-and-a-half, Israel has upgraded its air defences considerably, adding new systems for interceptions of ballistic missiles fired from as far away as 2,400 kilometres. That range includes Iran as well as Yemen, Syria and Iraq, where militant groups allied with Iran are based.

While these new systems had passed years of testing to become fully operational and had notched a few successful interceptions in the battlefield, they had not yet dealt with a large-scale attack before Iran’s offensive.

In the event, Israel and its allies intercepted the “vast majority” of the 200 drones and missiles fired by Iran, most before they entered Israeli airspace, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a briefing. He said the only impacts were to a 10-year-old girl who was badly wounded and minor damage to an army base.

What air defences does Israel have?

The most active and well-known of Israel’s air defences is Iron Dome, which has intercepted thousands of rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza since 2011. However, Iron Dome is designed for missiles and drones with a short range, from 4 km to 70 km, and is just one of the various advanced missile defence systems in place in Israel.

In 2017, Israel installed a medium-to-long-range interceptor known as David’s Sling, which was co-developed by Israel’s Rafael Defense Industries and the US-based Raytheon Technologies. David’s Sling is designed to detect and destroy ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at a reported range of up to 200 km. That range covers Gaza as well as southern Lebanon, where the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah is believed to have 150,000 missiles, some of them precision-guided.

Israel also possesses the advanced Arrow missile defence system, made up of Arrow 2 and Arrow 3. Developers have said the Arrow system can intercept missiles fired from up to 2,400 km away and can do it above Earth’s atmosphere.

The Israeli military also announced this month that a mobile, maritime version of Iron Dome – known as C-Dome – was operational and had successfully knocked down a hostile drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran.

The military is also testing another system called Iron Beam, which uses lasers to intercept projectiles fired at close range at less expense than the Iron Dome. Iron Beam is not expected to be operational before mid-2025.