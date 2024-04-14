US helped Israel take down nearly all incoming drones, missiles from Iran: Biden

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden on April 13 condemned Iran’s attacks against Israel and said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reaffirm America’s “ironclad commitment” to the security of Israel.

In a statement issued by the White House, he said: “Earlier today, Iran - and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq - launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms. “At my direction, to support the defence of Israel, the US military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defence destroyers to the region over the course of the past week. “Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our service members, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles. “I’ve just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel.” He added that he would convene the Group of Seven of wealthy nations on April 15 to address the matter. “Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack,” he saod. “My team will engage with their counterparts across the region.” He also vowed to protect US forces in the region. “We will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders,” he added. “And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people. Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on April 13 in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory. Iran has vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers, including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack. REUTERS