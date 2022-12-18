Iran urged to free top actress who backed protests

PARIS - Iran on Sunday faced calls from celebrities and rights groups to free the actress Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the most prominent figures yet arrested in its crackdown on the three-month protest movement.

Alidoosti, 38, was arrested on Saturday, official media said.

She had posted a string of social media entries supporting the protest movement including removing her headscarf and condemning the execution of protesters.

The crackdown was sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, which the morality police accused of violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.

Iran blames the United States and other “enemies” for trying to destabilise the country by fuelling the protests.

Alidoosti has considerable international renown due to her performances in award-winning films by director Asghar Farhadi, including the Oscar-winning 2016 film “The Salesman”.

She attended this year’s Cannes Film Festival to promote the acclaimed movie “Leila’s Brothers” in which she starred.

“The brave actress of Iran got arrested,” fellow actor Golshifteh Farahani wrote on Instagram.