Iran triggers outrage with first hanging over Mahsa Amini protests

TEHERAN – Iran carried out its first known execution on Thursday over the protests that have shaken the regime since September, sparking an international outcry and warnings from rights groups that more hangings are imminent.

Mohsen Shekari, 23, was convicted and sentenced to death for blocking a street and wounding a paramilitary during the early phase of the protests, after a legal process denounced as a show trial by rights groups.

At least a dozen other people are currently at risk of execution after being sentenced to hang in connection with the protests, human rights groups warned.

Demonstrations have swept Iran for nearly three months since Ms Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody after her arrest by the morality police in Teheran for an alleged breach of Iran’s strict hijab dress code for women.

The protests, described by the authorities as “riots”, are posing the biggest challenge to the Islamic republic since it was established following the ouster of the shah in 1979.

Amnesty International said it was “horrified” by the execution, and called Shekari’s trial “grossly unfair” and a “sham”.

“His execution exposes the inhumanity of Iran’s so-called justice system”, where many others face “the same fate”, the group said.

Mr Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR), urged a strong international reaction, otherwise “we will face mass execution of protesters”.

“Mohsen Shekari was executed after a hasty and unfair trial without a lawyer,” he said.

Iran’s Fars news agency carried a video report of Shekari talking about the attack while in detention, which IHR described as a “forced confession” with his face “visibly injured”.

‘Boundless contempt’

Western governments echoed the anger of rights groups.

Washington called Shekari’s execution “a grim escalation” and vowed to hold the Iranian regime to account for violence “against its own people”.