Iran triggers outrage with first hanging over Mahsa Amini protests

TEHERAN – Iran carried out its first known execution on Thursday over the protests that have shaken the regime since September, sparking an international outcry and warnings from rights groups that more hangings are imminent.
Mohsen Shekari, 23, was convicted and sentenced to death for blocking a street and wounding a paramilitary during the early phase of the protests, after a legal process denounced as a show trial by rights groups.
At least a dozen other people are currently at risk of execution after being sentenced to hang in connection with the protests, human rights groups warned.
Demonstrations have swept Iran for nearly three months since Ms Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody after her arrest by the morality police in Teheran for an alleged breach of Iran’s strict hijab dress code for women.
The protests, described by the authorities as “riots”, are posing the biggest challenge to the Islamic republic since it was established following the ouster of the shah in 1979.
Amnesty International said it was “horrified” by the execution, and called Shekari’s trial “grossly unfair” and a “sham”.
“His execution exposes the inhumanity of Iran’s so-called justice system”, where many others face “the same fate”, the group said.
Mr Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR), urged a strong international reaction, otherwise “we will face mass execution of protesters”.
“Mohsen Shekari was executed after a hasty and unfair trial without a lawyer,” he said.
Iran’s Fars news agency carried a video report of Shekari talking about the attack while in detention, which IHR described as a “forced confession” with his face “visibly injured”.
‘Boundless contempt’
Western governments echoed the anger of rights groups.
Washington called Shekari’s execution “a grim escalation” and vowed to hold the Iranian regime to account for violence “against its own people”.
In Rome, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed indignation at “this unacceptable repression” that, she said, will not quash the protesters’ demands.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had a similar message. “The threat of execution will not suffocate the will for freedom,” she tweeted after what she called a “perfidious summary trial”.
“The Iranian regime’s contempt for human life is boundless,” Ms Baerbock said.
Germany also summoned the Iranian ambassador, a diplomatic source said later on Thursday, but did not provide any further details about the summoning.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly expressed outrage and urged the world not to ignore “the abhorrent violence committed by the Iranian regime against its own people”.
The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said “we deplore (the) hanging of” Shekari.
The revolutionary court in Teheran heard Shekari was arrested after striking the member of the Basij paramilitary force in the shoulder with the blade. The injury required 13 stitches, Mizan Online said.
The Basij is a state-sanctioned volunteer force that is linked to Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The court convicted Shekari of “moharebeh” – or waging “war against God” under Iran’s Islamic sharia law – on Nov 1, said Mizan. It added that he appealed but the Supreme Court upheld the ruling on Nov 20. REUTERS