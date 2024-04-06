In Gaza, food brings more than subsistence

SINGAPORE – Mrs Samia Jaseer Radwan has not had a hot meal in five months.

The 40-year-old Palestinian mother of two was driven from her home in Rafah when her neighbourhood was bombed on Oct 22. She now lives in a shelter in the city centre with her husband, 20-year-old daughter and five-month-old son.

They subsist on a small amount of canned beans and peas – a diet which Mrs Samia says has caused her to lose about 16kg.

“I am very sad. The taste of the goods is very bad, but there is nothing else to eat,” she tells The Straits Times via text message.

She longs for a piece of chicken or some fresh vegetables, but last she checked, chicken was sold at US$30 (S$40) a kg and vegetables at US$20 a kg.

“I don’t have enough money to buy fresh food, or milk for my little son, whom God has blessed me with after 20 years. I am very tired.”

The abundant iftar feasts of years past are a distant memory for the Palestinian family of Mrs Manar Fathi Al-Hamayda. Previously, the 41-year-old, her husband and their eight children would gather around the table and break their fast with fish or meat, salads, pies, pastries, dates, stews and soups.